BY THE NUMBERS

14.6

The number of U.S. abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age in 2014—the lowest abortion rate since Roe v. Wade, according to a Guttmacher Institute report.

1,385

The number of individuals whose sentences President Obama had commuted as of Jan. 17, the most commutations of any U.S. president. Among them: military secrets leaker Chelsea Manning. Obama had also issued 212 pardons.

$5 million

The cost of a 30-second TV commercial spot during Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

2,000

The size, in square miles, of a Antarctic ice floe scientists say is poised to break free and become an iceberg roughly the size of Delaware.

18 days

The expected time needed for a train from eastern China to travel the first direct freight rail route from China to London in January.