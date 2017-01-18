Bitter pills
Increasingly popular but as risky as ever, chemical abortion raises new challenges for the pro-life movement
Americans and Christian minorities in Turkey are increasingly singled out as state-of-emergency laws turn the largest democracy in the Middle East into an authoritarian state
BY THE NUMBERS ...
‘It’s become an equal rights tragedy.’ ...
The number of U.S. abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age in 2014—the lowest abortion rate since Roe v. Wade, according to a Guttmacher Institute report.
The number of individuals whose sentences President Obama had commuted as of Jan. 17, the most commutations of any U.S. president. Among them: military secrets leaker Chelsea Manning. Obama had also issued 212 pardons.
The cost of a 30-second TV commercial spot during Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.
The size, in square miles, of a Antarctic ice floe scientists say is poised to break free and become an iceberg roughly the size of Delaware.
The expected time needed for a train from eastern China to travel the first direct freight rail route from China to London in January.