Features

By the numbers

by The Editors
January 18, 2017

14.6

The number of U.S. abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age in 2014—the lowest abortion rate since Roe v. Wade, according to a Guttmacher Institute report.

1,385

The number of individuals whose sentences President Obama had commuted as of Jan. 17, the most commutations of any U.S. president. Among them: military secrets leaker Chelsea Manning. Obama had also issued 212 pardons.

$5 million

The cost of a 30-second TV commercial spot during Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

2,000

The size, in square miles, of a Antarctic ice floe scientists say is poised to break free and become an iceberg roughly the size of Delaware.

18 days

The expected time needed for a train from eastern China to travel the first direct freight rail route from China to London in January.

The Editors

