Black History Month picks

Hidden Figures
Margot Lee Shetterly
At the beginning of World War II, Langley—the aeronautics laboratory in Hampton, Va.—couldn’t find enough qualified engineers and mathematicians. Then President Franklin Roosevelt signed an executive order opening up defense jobs to African-Americans, and a stream of men and women entered them. Shetterly tells the stories of a handful of black female mathematicians who worked their way up Langley’s hierarchy, while living in segregated neighborhoods and facing the daily indignities of segregated restrooms and cafeterias. Shetterly’s well-footnoted history shines light on this little-known chapter. For those intimidated by the sometimes confusing narrative, a movie version is out.