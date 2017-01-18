Black History Month picks

AFTERWORD

Andrew Aydin, John Lewis, and illustrator Nate Powell collaborated on March, a three-volume graphic novel based on John Lewis’ memoir Walking with the Wind. Book Three came out in 2016 and won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature. The trilogy opens with John Lewis—who entered Congress in 1987 and is still there—preparing to attend Barack Obama’s inauguration. Over the course of three volumes he remembers many episodes from the 1960s that opened the way for the first black president.

The books show scenes of lunch counter sit-ins, freedom rides, murders, beatings and arrests, and the march from Selma to Montgomery. They also introduce the philosophy of nonviolent resistance. Although the graphic novels omit details found in the 500-page memoir, the illustrations—though not realistic—crank up the emotional intensity. This valuable account includes lots of violence, a short discussion of sex, and an abundance of the N-word from white racists. Best for mature teens and adults. —S.O.