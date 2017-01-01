Arrests made in vicious assault streamed live on Facebook

Chicago police have arrested four people in an assault on a mentally disabled man that was streamed live on Facebook. Police said the victim was a classmate of one of the suspects and was with them for 24-48 hours before the assault. The Facebook video shows the victim’s hands bound and mouth taped as assailants kick him and yell obscenities against President-elect Donald Trump and white people. Police are investigating whether the attack was racially motivated but said the suspects, who are African-American, might have targeted the man because of his mental state or to extort something from his family. “He’s traumatized by the incident and it’s very tough to communicate with him at this point,” Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said of the victim.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.