Al-Shabaab kills at least 15 people in hotel attack

Somali-based Islamic extremist group al-Shabaab killed at least 15 people and injured more than 50 others today after militants set off twin bombs and opened fire at a popular hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

The attack began this morning when the extremists rammed an explosive-laden car into Dayah hotel’s gate. Gunmen then stormed the building and began to exchange gunfire with security guards. A second car bomb detonated at the same location several minutes later, after journalists and first responders arrived at the scene.

Mohamed Moalimuu of the National Union of Somali Journalists told Voice of America the second blast injured seven Somali journalists, as well as first responders. The blasts also set a nearby shopping center on fire. Somali security minister Abdirizak Umar told reporters that 11 civilians and four security staff members died in the attack. Four al-Shabaab attackers also died. Umar said the death toll could rise.

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said dozens of people, including some lawmakers, likely were staying at the Dayah hotel, which is near the country’s parliament building. Several residents hid under beds while others jumped out the four-story hotel’s windows, according to survivors. Col. Abdiqir Hussein told Reuters security forces have regained control of the facility.

“We have rescued the people and concluded the operation at Dayah hotel,” Hussein said.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on its radio station and Telegram messaging account. Somalia has battled al-Shabaab’s insurgency since 2006. The extremist group also has launched attacks on African Union peacekeeping bases and countries that contribute to the force, including Kenya and Ethiopia.

The extremist group has staged other attacks on hotels frequented by foreigners and Somali lawmakers. Gunmen stormed Mogadishu’s Nasa-Hablod hotel in June and killed at least 14 people. Earlier that month, the extremist group killed 15 people at the Ambassador Hotel, including two members of parliament.