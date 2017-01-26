Picture books can provide children an age-appropriate introduction to weighty and complex historical figures.

In The Tree in the Courtyard: Looking Through Anne Frank’s Window (Knopf Books for Young Readers, 2016), Jeff Gottesfeld tells the story from the perspective of a horse chestnut tree that Frank mentions three times in her diary. Brown ink illustrations show Frank clinging to her father as soldiers invade and bombs explode. When the family hides in the factory annex, the tree catches glimpses of Frank journaling, peeking out a covered window, and even sharing a kiss with her friend Peter.

A more lighthearted picture book introduces young readers to American author Flannery O’Connor, known for her complexity. Acree Graham Macam’s The King of the Birds (Groundwood Books, 2016) describes O’Connor’s little-known childhood obsession with birds, particularly peacocks. Colorful illustrations depict a male peacock unwilling to display his plumage, despite O’Connor’s incessant coaxing—that is, until a peahen arrives.