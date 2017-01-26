Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s show Fixer Upper recently published The Magnolia Story (Thomas Nelson, 2016). It contains humorous, heartfelt stories about the Christian couple’s journey. The book describes the pair’s sweet romance, offers creative homemaking ideas, and acknowledges God’s providence. Penned before media criticism of their pastor’s stance against homosexuality (originating in a Buzzfeed article by Kate Arthur on Nov. 29), the book’s sales remained strong through December despite negative publicity.

Last month WORLD Radio launched a Classic Book of the Month series to help WORLD members read books together. The books to the left, along with January’s selection, Faith’s Checkbook by Charles Spurgeon, make up our winter/spring selections. To join in, simply listen for Classic Book of the Month segments on WORLD Radio the first Monday of every month. You can also follow my tweets about the series using @emilyawhitten and #WRclassicbooks on Twitter.