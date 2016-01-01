WORLD’s Top 25 columns for 2016

CAMPAIGN 2016 | The presumptive GOP presidential nominee discusses his temperament, his faith, and his take on key campaign issues | By Cal Thomas | June 9

CAMPAIGN 2016 | Donald Trump’s destruction of the American conservative movement | By Anthony Bradley | Oct. 27

CAMPAIGN 2016 | Should Cruz or Rubio drop out after Super Tuesday? | By Marvin Olasky | March 1

CAMPAIGN 2016 | What Donald Trump and God teach us | By Marvin Olasky | March 19

RACE ISSUES | Racial problems in America are local, and so are the solutions | By Anthony Bradley | July 9

RACE ISSUES | Historic act helps expose actions and attitudes long swept under the rug | By Anthony Bradley | June 29

CAMPAIGN 2016 | You can’t spin Hillary Clinton into the more respectable candidate | By Mindy Belz | Aug. 6

TELEVISION | The appeal of HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines is rooted in the Christian faith some media outlets scorn | By Jamie Dean | Dec. 2

MARRIAGE | Men harm their wives when they mistake tyranny for leadership | By Janie B. Cheaney | March 5

SPORTS | Combatting the concealment of sin under the ‘bro code’ | By Barnabas Piper | April 1

CAMPAIGN 2016 | The reasons given for supporting Donald Trump don’t add up | By Andrée Seu Peterson | April 30

CAMPAIGN 2016 | If Trump supporters want to keep Clinton out of the White House, they should urge their candidate to step down | By Timothy Lamer | Oct. 13

FAITH & INSPIRATION | ‘That’s just the way I am’ is not an excuse | By Andrée Seu Peterson | March 17

CAMPAIGN 2016 | Comparing Trump and Clinton platforms and deficiencies | By Bill Newton | Nov. 12

RACE ISSUES | Christians have a 2,000-year-old tradition that is far superior to social justice warrior movements | By Anthony Bradley | Jan. 15

CAMPAIGN 2016 | An angry group wants its 1950s America back | By Anthony Bradley | Feb. 26

SEXUALITY | Christians should recognize that living with gender dysphoria is difficult | By Anthony Bradley | Jan. 8

CAMPAIGN 2016 | Christians are not morally obligated to vote in this year’s presidential election | By Anthony Bradley | Nov. 4

CAMPAIGN 2016 | Prominent evangelicals among religious leaders who will advise GOP presidential hopeful Marco Rubio on religious liberty | By Jamie Dean | Jan. 5

CAMPAIGN 2016 | Back room discussions of a third-party candidacy may fizzle as Donald Trump nearly reaches the delegate threshold for the GOP nomination | By Jamie Dean | May 4

CAMPAIGN 2016 | The GOP race takes another sharp turn, as the docile meets the bombastic in a significant nod for the billionaire businessman nomination | By Jamie Dean | March 11

POETRY | John Piper pens a tribute to the family killed in a highway crash on its way to missionary training | By John Piper | Aug. 8

CAMPAIGN 2016 | Thoughts on the presumptive GOP nominee’s reported conversion | By Marvin Olasky | June 30

ABORTION | Super Bowl ad upsets pro-abortion advocates | By Cal Thomas | Feb. 11

TELEVISION | Viewers are drawn to the Gaineses’ unassuming, recognizable Christianity | By Megan Basham | Feb. 2

