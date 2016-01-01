WORLD’s Top 25 columns for 2016
News Of The Year | Our countdown of the 25 magazine and online-only Voices columns that generated the most reader traffic on WORLD’s website this year
by Mickey McLean
Posted 12/30/16, 01:14 am
25. One-on-one with Donald Trump
CAMPAIGN 2016 | The presumptive GOP presidential nominee discusses his temperament, his faith, and his take on key campaign issues | By Cal Thomas | June 9
24. Ruptured beyond repair
CAMPAIGN 2016 | Donald Trump’s destruction of the American conservative movement | By Anthony Bradley | Oct. 27
23. A humble primary proposal
CAMPAIGN 2016 | Should Cruz or Rubio drop out after Super Tuesday? | By Marvin Olasky | March 1
22. The TOP gospel
CAMPAIGN 2016 | What Donald Trump and God teach us | By Marvin Olasky | March 19
21. Lamenting, listening, praying, and participating our way to change
RACE ISSUES | Racial problems in America are local, and so are the solutions | By Anthony Bradley | July 9
20. Context for the PCA’s repenting of racism
RACE ISSUES | Historic act helps expose actions and attitudes long swept under the rug | By Anthony Bradley | June 29
19. Choose your taint
CAMPAIGN 2016 | You can’t spin Hillary Clinton into the more respectable candidate | By Mindy Belz | Aug. 6
18. We’re all ‘Fixer Uppers’
TELEVISION | The appeal of HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines is rooted in the Christian faith some media outlets scorn | By Jamie Dean | Dec. 2
17. Upside-down headship
MARRIAGE | Men harm their wives when they mistake tyranny for leadership | By Janie B. Cheaney | March 5
16. The right kind of ‘code’ for men to live by
SPORTS | Combatting the concealment of sin under the ‘bro code’ | By Barnabas Piper | April 1
15. Strange sympathies
CAMPAIGN 2016 | The reasons given for supporting Donald Trump don’t add up | By Andrée Seu Peterson | April 30
14. It’s not too late for another option
CAMPAIGN 2016 | If Trump supporters want to keep Clinton out of the White House, they should urge their candidate to step down | By Timothy Lamer | Oct. 13
13. When personality quirks become sinful
FAITH & INSPIRATION | ‘That’s just the way I am’ is not an excuse | By Andrée Seu Peterson | March 17
12. Less unfit for power
CAMPAIGN 2016 | Comparing Trump and Clinton platforms and deficiencies | By Bill Newton | Nov. 12
11. Black Lives Matter doesn’t represent the gospel, nor should it
RACE ISSUES | Christians have a 2,000-year-old tradition that is far superior to social justice warrior movements | By Anthony Bradley | Jan. 15
10. Understanding Trump’s evangelicals
CAMPAIGN 2016 | An angry group wants its 1950s America back | By Anthony Bradley | Feb. 26
9. Helping transgendered Christians
SEXUALITY | Christians should recognize that living with gender dysphoria is difficult | By Anthony Bradley | Jan. 8
8. A third option for president: Abstention
CAMPAIGN 2016 | Christians are not morally obligated to vote in this year’s presidential election | By Anthony Bradley | Nov. 4
7. Ballot Boxing: Rubio gets new religious advisers
CAMPAIGN 2016 | Prominent evangelicals among religious leaders who will advise GOP presidential hopeful Marco Rubio on religious liberty | By Jamie Dean | Jan. 5
6. Ballot Boxing: What’s next for anti-Trump Republicans?
CAMPAIGN 2016 | Back room discussions of a third-party candidacy may fizzle as Donald Trump nearly reaches the delegate threshold for the GOP nomination | By Jamie Dean | May 4
5. Ballot Boxing: Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump
CAMPAIGN 2016 | The GOP race takes another sharp turn, as the docile meets the bombastic in a significant nod for the billionaire businessman nomination | By Jamie Dean | March 11
4. A poem for the Pals family
POETRY | John Piper pens a tribute to the family killed in a highway crash on its way to missionary training | By John Piper | Aug. 8
3. Donald Trump as Christian and candidate
CAMPAIGN 2016 | Thoughts on the presumptive GOP nominee’s reported conversion | By Marvin Olasky | June 30
2. That ‘controversial’ Doritos commercial
ABORTION | Super Bowl ad upsets pro-abortion advocates | By Cal Thomas | Feb. 11
1. Fixer Upper launches Christian revolution at HGTV
TELEVISION | Viewers are drawn to the Gaineses’ unassuming, recognizable Christianity | By Megan Basham | Feb. 2
See WORLD’s Top 25 articles for 2016.
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital. He lives in North Carolina with his wife, daughter, and a dog/administrative assistant named Daisy.