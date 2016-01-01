WORLD’s Top 25 articles for 2016

RELIGION | Text from charred artifact mirrors Old Testament verses from the Bible’s third book | By Samantha Gobba | Sept. 22

SHOOTING | Officer Mike Smith remembered for his wit, kind spirit, and quiet strength | By Molly Hulsey | July 8

Q&A | Newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the professor and theologian looks back on his accomplishments and to the work ahead | By Warren Cole Smith | Feb. 27

FAITH & INSPIRATION | Scripture teaches us how God’s sovereignty and man’s responsibility work together | By D.A. Carson | May 28

RELIGION | New and popular satire site The Babylon Bee tries to cut through superficiality to hard truths | By Emily Belz | Oct. 29

PERSECUTION | Pastor who spent three years in an Iranian prison visited Washington to thank lawmakers who advocated for his release | By Evan Wilt | Feb. 25

ESSAY | From politics to theatrics, how a campus courtship began | By John R. Erickson | March 19

LIFESTYLE | Churchgoers have joined the ranks of cohabitating couples. Some Christian leaders are directing them to a holier path | By Mary Jackson | April 16

TRAGEDY | Mother and father of three planned to spread the gospel in Japan | By Jamie Dean | Aug. 5

OBITUARY | Christian author and speaker devoted his life to strengthening families | By Samantha Gobba | March 11

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY | Marco Rubio plans to push an international religious freedom bill in his final months in the Senate | By J.C. Derrick | April 16

CAMPAIGN 2016 | Sen. Ted Cruz’s aggressive style has alienated many in Washington, but that’s not the whole picture | By Jamie Dean | April 16

Q&A | A U.S. senator talks personal theology and public policy | By J.C. Derrick | Oct. 15

RELIGION | Popular megachurch pastor admits he needs ‘deep healing’ after elder board removes him from pulpit | By Bonnie Pritchett | April 15

IRAN | Seven Iranians cleared as part of the prisoner swap are free to remain in the United States | By Jamie Dean & Leigh Jones | Jan. 16

RELIGION | Excerpts from a new biography of theologian J.I. Packer | By Leland Ryken | Jan. 2

Q&A | What happens after a widely praised (and sometimes reviled) first book comes out? | By Marvin Olasky | Aug. 6

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY | School principal reported the parents for ‘indoctrinating’ their children | By Sarah Padbury | Jan. 21

RELIGION | A class-action lawsuit alleges the ministry misappropriated donated funds | By William McCleery | Feb. 10

SCIENCE | Observable scientific data does not support Darwin’s theory of macroevolution | By Robert P. Crowner | Feb. 6

CAMPAIGN 2016 | College president Jerry Falwell Jr. went too far in backing the incendiary candidate, alumni say | By J.C. Derrick | Jan. 26

NIGERIA | Under the Clinton State Department, influence from big money donors appeared to thwart efforts to combat Boko Haram—efforts that might have saved thousands of lives | By Mindy Belz & J.C. Derrick | June 11

SCIENCE | Defending a literal Genesis 1 through a speaking and inscripturating God | By Gary Vander Hart | March 12

TERRORISM | ‘Heaven has gained a warrior,’ Amy Riddering said her of husband, Mike | By Lynde Langdon | Jan. 16

CAMPAIGN 2016 | It’s time for Donald Trump to step aside and make room for another candidate | By Marvin Olasky & The Editors | Oct. 29

