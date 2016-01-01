WORLD’s Top 25 articles for 2016
News Of The Year | Our countdown of the 25 magazine and online-only articles that generated the most reader traffic on WORLD’s website this year
by Mickey McLean
Posted 12/30/16, 01:15 am
25. Scholars unwrap ancient biblical text
RELIGION | Text from charred artifact mirrors Old Testament verses from the Bible’s third book | By Samantha Gobba | Sept. 22
24. Dallas church mourns slain officer who provided Sunday security
SHOOTING | Officer Mike Smith remembered for his wit, kind spirit, and quiet strength | By Molly Hulsey | July 8
23. Wayne Grudem reflects on his life’s work
Q&A | Newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the professor and theologian looks back on his accomplishments and to the work ahead | By Warren Cole Smith | Feb. 27
22. Why pray to an all-knowing God?
FAITH & INSPIRATION | Scripture teaches us how God’s sovereignty and man’s responsibility work together | By D.A. Carson | May 28
21. Serious laughter
RELIGION | New and popular satire site The Babylon Bee tries to cut through superficiality to hard truths | By Emily Belz | Oct. 29
20. Saeed Abedini: Please pray for my marriage
PERSECUTION | Pastor who spent three years in an Iranian prison visited Washington to thank lawmakers who advocated for his release | By Evan Wilt | Feb. 25
19. The Dance
ESSAY | From politics to theatrics, how a campus courtship began | By John R. Erickson | March 19
18. Waiting till the wedding
LIFESTYLE | Churchgoers have joined the ranks of cohabitating couples. Some Christian leaders are directing them to a holier path | By Mary Jackson | April 16
17. Family killed in crash on way to missionary training
TRAGEDY | Mother and father of three planned to spread the gospel in Japan | By Jamie Dean | Aug. 5
16. Gary Smalley remembered for saving marriages
OBITUARY | Christian author and speaker devoted his life to strengthening families | By Samantha Gobba | March 11
15. Redeeming the time
RELIGIOUS LIBERTY | Marco Rubio plans to push an international religious freedom bill in his final months in the Senate | By J.C. Derrick | April 16
14. Friends of Ted
CAMPAIGN 2016 | Sen. Ted Cruz’s aggressive style has alienated many in Washington, but that’s not the whole picture | By Jamie Dean | April 16
13. Ben Sasse: A Reformed reformer
Q&A | A U.S. senator talks personal theology and public policy | By J.C. Derrick | Oct. 15
12. Darrin Patrick commits to restoration process
RELIGION | Popular megachurch pastor admits he needs ‘deep healing’ after elder board removes him from pulpit | By Bonnie Pritchett | April 15
11. At least one American remains in Iranian prison
IRAN | Seven Iranians cleared as part of the prisoner swap are free to remain in the United States | By Jamie Dean & Leigh Jones | Jan. 16
10. The reading habits of a latter-day Puritan
RELIGION | Excerpts from a new biography of theologian J.I. Packer | By Leland Ryken | Jan. 2
9. Rosaria Butterfield: No free passes
Q&A | What happens after a widely praised (and sometimes reviled) first book comes out? | By Marvin Olasky | Aug. 6
8. Support swells for Christian family in Norway after authorities seize children
RELIGIOUS LIBERTY | School principal reported the parents for ‘indoctrinating’ their children | By Sarah Padbury | Jan. 21
7. Gospel for Asia sued for fraud
RELIGION | A class-action lawsuit alleges the ministry misappropriated donated funds | By William McCleery | Feb. 10
6. The descent of evolution
SCIENCE | Observable scientific data does not support Darwin’s theory of macroevolution | By Robert P. Crowner | Feb. 6
5. Liberty alumni trash Trump endorsement
CAMPAIGN 2016 | College president Jerry Falwell Jr. went too far in backing the incendiary candidate, alumni say | By J.C. Derrick | Jan. 26
4. Troubling ties
NIGERIA | Under the Clinton State Department, influence from big money donors appeared to thwart efforts to combat Boko Haram—efforts that might have saved thousands of lives | By Mindy Belz & J.C. Derrick | June 11
3. Did Moses edit Noah?
SCIENCE | Defending a literal Genesis 1 through a speaking and inscripturating God | By Gary Vander Hart | March 12
2. U.S. missionary killed in Burkina Faso attack
TERRORISM | ‘Heaven has gained a warrior,’ Amy Riddering said her of husband, Mike | By Lynde Langdon | Jan. 16
1. Unfit for power
CAMPAIGN 2016 | It’s time for Donald Trump to step aside and make room for another candidate | By Marvin Olasky & The Editors | Oct. 29
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital. He lives in North Carolina with his wife, daughter, and a dog/administrative assistant named Daisy.