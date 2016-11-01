White-painted house to buy or rent

“Your claimed home, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, was updated.” That’s the email note I received yesterday from the Zillow online real estate database.

That note probably came my way because I had fun with Zillow in a Nov. 14 column: It noted Zillow’s statement that the White House has three bedrooms, two baths, a market value of $395 million, and a market rent of $2,079,490 a month.

Here are the new specs: “1,500 sq ft updated to 18 acres. Year built updated from 1970 to 1800 [or is that downdated?] Two baths updated to 35 full baths. Description updated to “rich in tradition and history. … The impressive kitchen is equipped to serve dinner for up to 140 guests and hors d’oeuvres to over 1,000.”

More: “In addition to many bedrooms, you’ll find a sun room, music room, game room and gym … doctor’s office, flower and carpenter shops, and a bowling alley.” Not to overlook: “the 40-seat Family Theater.” Other amenities: “Gated entry … Hot tub/spa … porch … fenced yard … security system … lawn … pool … finished basement … controlled access … cable ready … fireplace … wet bar.”

Sounds adequate—finished basements are nice and the security system is probably at least as good as ADT’s—but the price has risen to $408 million in little more than a month. But Zillow’s estimated rental price remains the same, a little more than $2 million a month. The current occupant moves out on Jan. 20, and the guy entitled to move in seems to prefer New York City. I wonder if we could rent to own.