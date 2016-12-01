UN issues historic rebuke of Israeli settlements

In absence of a U.S. veto, the UN Security Council today passed a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law. The 14-0 vote marked a dramatic shift in UN policy, which for years has been subject to U.S. vetoes of any resolutions that could hinder Israel’s negotiating power in its conflict with the Palestinians. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power officially abstained from the vote against the wishes of President-elect Donald Trump. Republicans blasted the Obama administration for undermining the United States’ alliance with Israel. “This is absolutely shameful,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan R-Wis. Trump tweeted a simple response: “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.