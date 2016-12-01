Trump gives Conway official role in White House

by
Posted on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at 10:35 am

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Kellyanne Conway, who ran his campaign in its final stages, as his White House counselor. Conway took over as campaign manager in the summer and remained a public voice for the transition team after the election. She and Trump’s chosen chief of staff, outgoing Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus, have butted heads over some major decisions, especially who should serve as secretary of state. Conway said today she was “humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

