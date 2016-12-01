Trump committee announces clergy inauguration participants

Donald Trump’s presidential inaugural committee released Wednesday a list of religious leaders who will participate in the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20: Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Rabbi Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center. The six religious leaders will pray, offer readings, and give the invocation and the benediction. “Since the first inaugural ceremony, our leaders have paid tribute to the blessings of liberty that have been bestowed upon our country and its people,” committee chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement. “I am pleased to announce that a diverse set of faith leaders will offer readings and prayers at the swearing-in of President-elect Trump and honor the vital role religious faith plays in our multicultural, vibrant nation.” The committee also announced that a National Prayer Service will be held the day after the inauguration, and will “include representatives of all religious faiths for a time of prayer and fellowship.”