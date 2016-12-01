Technical fault or pilot error blamed in Russian plane crash

Russian officials say their investigation into the crash of a military plane Sunday morning would focus on technical faults or pilot errors—not terrorism. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Tu-154 jet are believed to have died when it crashed into the Black Sea two minutes after taking off from Sochi, Russia, for Syria. Passengers included singers in Russia’s world-famous Alexandrov Ensemble military choir, nine Russian journalists, and Yelizaveta Glinka, a Russian doctor known for her charity work in war zones who was transporting medical supplies to war-torn Syria. On Monday, rescue crews were sweeping the crash site, where divers found fragments of the jet a mile from the shore, the Emergency Situations Ministry said. The plane’s black boxes have not yet been found. Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov, speaking on television Monday, said terrorism was not among the main theories for the cause of the crash. The intelligence agency FSB said in a later statement it “has not found any signs or facts pointing to a possible terror attack or sabotage on board.”