Stray bag of toys prompts Trump Tower evacuation

Police quickly cleared the lobby of Trump Tower in New York today to investigate a suspicious, unattended backpack, only to find the bag contained children’s toys. A bystander posted a video on Twitter showing people running through the lobby for the exits. New York Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Niketown store in the building. The bomb squad gave an “all clear” just after 5 p.m. President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.