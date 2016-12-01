Pop star George Michael dies of heart failure at 53

George Michael, who song “Last Christmas” fills the airwaves every holiday season, died over the weekend at his home in Goring, England, according to his publicist. Media reports say the 53-year-old British pop singer-songwriter died of heart failure. The son of a Greek immigrant, Michael was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in North London. As a teenager he co-founded the 1980s pop duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley, recording hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Freedom.” Michael went on to success as a solo artist but lived a troubled life. In 1998 he was arrested for lewd behavior in a Los Angeles public restroom and was later arrested several times for drug possession and drunk driving. Michael also fought health issues in recent years and was hospitalized in 2011 for pneumonia.