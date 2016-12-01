Obama orders sanctions over Russian hacking
Foreign Policy | Diplomats kicked out of the country after claims Moscow tried to influence U.S. election
by Leigh Jones
Posted 12/29/16, 02:56 pm
The Obama administration has ordered sanctions against Russian officials in retaliation for interference in last month’s presidential election. Moscow denies any involvement in the hacking that U.S. intelligence agencies describe as an attempt to ensure President-elect Donald Trump’s win.
Hackers stole emails from the Democratic National Committee and from John Podesta, campaign chairman for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The website Wikileaks published the stolen documents in batches leading up to the election. After Clinton lost, her supporters blamed the email leak for contributing to Trump’s victory.
In announcing today’s sanctions, President Barack Obama said “all Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions.”
Although Trump has called claims of Russian interference “ridiculous,” Republican lawmakers have joined the bipartisan call for an investigation into what happened.
In addition to sanctions, the U.S. State Department has ordered 35 Russian diplomats and their families to leave its embassy in Washington, D.C., and a consulate in San Francisco. It also blocked access to two Russian government-owned compounds in Maryland and New York.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is the managing editor of WORLD's website.
Comments
servantPosted: Thu, 12/29/2016 05:27 pm
I think the phrase "interference in the election" implies much more than hacking emails. Everyone I know seemed confused by it when it was first used by the media, believing there was tampering with the voting itself. I suspect the mainstream media intended for people to believe the election itself was directly altered. A better phrase would be "interference in the presidential campaign."
JerryMPosted: Thu, 12/29/2016 05:47 pm
Lost is what these emails uncovered, the democratic party's own interference in their presidential primary and the general presidential election campaign. I would recommend World add this for more balanced coverage of this story.
FuzzyfacePosted: Thu, 12/29/2016 06:02 pm
And they called Trump rash. At this point investigation is called for. But why do somethingof that magnitude that will have to be undone in a few weeks. He's making an utter fool of himself, and making America look bad.