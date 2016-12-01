Obama orders sanctions over Russian hacking

The Obama administration has ordered sanctions against Russian officials in retaliation for interference in last month’s presidential election. Moscow denies any involvement in the hacking that U.S. intelligence agencies describe as an attempt to ensure President-elect Donald Trump’s win.

Hackers stole emails from the Democratic National Committee and from John Podesta, campaign chairman for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The website Wikileaks published the stolen documents in batches leading up to the election. After Clinton lost, her supporters blamed the email leak for contributing to Trump’s victory.

In announcing today’s sanctions, President Barack Obama said “all Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions.”

Although Trump has called claims of Russian interference “ridiculous,” Republican lawmakers have joined the bipartisan call for an investigation into what happened.

In addition to sanctions, the U.S. State Department has ordered 35 Russian diplomats and their families to leave its embassy in Washington, D.C., and a consulate in San Francisco. It also blocked access to two Russian government-owned compounds in Maryland and New York.