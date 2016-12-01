Mississippi church member charged with arson

A member of the predominantly African-American church in Greenville, Miss., torched a week before Election Day has been arrested and charged with arson. Andrew McClinton, 45, also is accused of spray painting “Vote Trump” on the outside of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Police say they do not believe the crime was politically motivated but say McClinton wanted it to appear that way. They have not released any information about a possible motive. Hopewell’s pastor, Bishop Clarence Green, confirmed McClinton’s membership in the church and said he wasn’t aware of the arrest until contacted by the media. McClinton has previous convictions for attempted robbery and armed robbery. The fire destroyed the church, which has since been torn down. Hopewell’s 200-member congregation has been meeting in a chapel at the predominantly white First Baptist Church of Greenville. Green said the shared space demonstrates how “unlimited love” transcends social barriers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.