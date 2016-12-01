Hijacking of Libyan jet ends peacefully in Malta

Two Libyans who hijacked a plane from Libya to Malta and threatened to blow it up surrendered Friday, releasing all 118 passengers, including seven crew members, according to a tweet by Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. The Airbus A320 flight, operated by Afriqiyah Airways, was traveling within Libya from Sabha to Tripoli when it was diverted to Malta. Ali Milad, the pilot, told the Libya Channel TV network that the hijackers initially asked him to head to Rome and were seeking political asylum in Europe. The pilot added that the two men wanted to set up a political party called “the New Fateh.” Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi led the Fateh revolution after his coup in 1969. Malta state television said the hijackers had hand grenades and threatened to explode them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.