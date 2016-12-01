Dozens killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

A terrorist reportedly dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at a Turkish nightclub early Sunday morning, killing at least 35 people and wounding another 40.

Officials aren’t sure whether more than one attacker might have been involved. No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Turkey beefed up security ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, deploying 17,000 police officers in Istanbul. Some security personnel were dressed as street vendors or camouflaged as Santa Claus.

The country has endured numerous terror attacks in 2016, some claimed by Islamic State, others by Kurdish separatists. The Kurdish fighters, who want their own autonomous state, typically target police or military personnel and installations. More than 180 people died in attacks during the last 12 months.

Elsewhere around the world, revelers rang in the new year without any problems. Hundreds of people thronged Times Square in New York hours ahead of the iconic ball drop. After recent terror attacks in France in Germany in which radical Islamists used trucks to plow into crowds, New York officials stationed dozens of 20-ton sanitation trucks weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand to block off streets leading to the massive outdoor party. About 7,000 police officers are on patrol.

“We’re well prepared,” police Commissioner James O’Neill said. “All New Yorkers should feel safe, especially if you’re in Times Square. It is going to be the most protected place in the city.”