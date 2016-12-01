Court upholds conviction of right-to-die group

A Minnesota appeals court upheld the conviction of a national right-to-die group today for assisting a woman with her 2007 suicide.

Final Exit Network had appealed the May 2015 decision of a judge to fine the group $30,000 for providing instructions to Apple Valley resident Doreen Dunn on how to commit suicide by helium asphyxiation.

Minnesota law states anyone who “advises, encourages, or assists another in taking the other’s life” can be sentenced to 15 years in jail and a fine of up to $30,000.

Final Exit Network argued that the 2015 ruling violated its First Amendment right to free speech. Representatives claimed they never touched the helium equipment or physically rendered aid to Dunn until she died, but only provided her with instructions on where to purchase the equipment and how to use it.

When Dunn committed suicide, the medical director and another “guide” from Final Exit Network arrived while she was home alone and watched her asphyxiate herself. When she was done, the medical director took her pulse to ensure she was really dead. They removed the equipment and propped up Dunn on the couch. Dunn’s husband found her later that day and never suspected suicide. A medical examiner reported Dunn had died of hardened arteries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension opened an investigation of Final Exit Network in 2010 after receiving evidence from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

In its 18-page ruling, the Minnesota Court of Appeals said it “concluded that the government has a compelling interest in preserving human life and preventing suicide.”

Final sentencing is set for August.

Since Dunn’s death, the group claims it has changed its policies and Dunn likely would no longer qualify for its services, both because of questions about her mental competency and the fact that she did not have a terminal illness. It also said it now makes every effort to inform family and loved ones of its members’ death decisions.