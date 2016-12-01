Court reinstates murder conviction of Kennedy cousin

The Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the murder conviction of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel in the 1975 killing of Martha Moxley. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley when they were both teenagers. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. In 2013 he was freed on $1.2 million bail when a judge granted him a new trial based on claims that his trial lawyer, Michael Sherman, did not adequately represent him. The judge said Sherman did not focus on Skakel’s older brother as a possible suspect and failed to present a key alibi witness for Skakel. Today’s 4-3 decision rejects the lower court ruling. It is unclear if Stakel will be sent back to prison or allowed to remain free if he appeals or asks the court to reconsider.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.