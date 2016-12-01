Celebrity obsession

The celebrity culture is obsessed with the death of singer George Michael, who died Christmas weekend at age 53. The cause was said to be heart failure, and that might have been caused by the lifestyle Michael chose to lead.

There is no need to go into details of that lifestyle. If you care, you can google his name and read all about it. Suffice it to say it was typical of so many rock musicians. Others who spew some of the same poison into our corrupt culture issued statements mourning Michael’s passing.

Scripture says we are like a mist, and even those who knew us will forget us in time when we pass away.

The actress Carrie Fisher had a heart attack over the weekend while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher had one of the best lines I have ever heard: “Celebrity is just obscurity biding its time.”

How true. Scripture says we are like a mist, and even those who knew us will forget us in time when we pass away.

It is less important who dies than Who lives. It is Jesus who lives and as the Gaither song goes: “Because he lives I can face tomorrow … and life is worth the living just because he lives.”

