Celebrity obsession

Entertainment | It’s more important to remember Who lives than who dies
by Cal Thomas
Posted on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at 11:43 am
The celebrity culture is obsessed with the death of singer George Michael, who died Christmas weekend at age 53. The cause was said to be heart failure, and that might have been caused by the lifestyle Michael chose to lead.
There is no need to go into details of that lifestyle. If you care, you can google his name and read all about it. Suffice it to say it was typical of so many rock musicians. Others who spew some of the same poison into our corrupt culture issued statements mourning Michael’s passing.
The actress Carrie Fisher had a heart attack over the weekend while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher had one of the best lines I have ever heard: “Celebrity is just obscurity biding its time.”
How true. Scripture says we are like a mist, and even those who knew us will forget us in time when we pass away.
It is less important who dies than Who lives. It is Jesus who lives and as the Gaither song goes: “Because he lives I can face tomorrow … and life is worth the living just because he lives.”
SKKPosted: Thu, 12/29/2016 07:54 pm
Wow - harsh. Definitely not a George Michael fan and agree that our culture is obsessed with celebrities, but this is what gives Christians a bad name. Of course the One who lives matters supremely, but that doesn't disallow people to mourn and remember the dead.