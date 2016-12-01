British prime minister knocks Kerry’s stance on Israel

British Prime Minister Theresa May criticized the Obama administration’s stance on Israel, saying Thursday her government does not think it is “appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally.” May’s statement came in response to a speech by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in which he blasted Israel for not fully embracing a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict. “If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won’t ever really be at peace,” Kerry said. May’s comments bring Britain’s government more in line with the view of President-elect Donald Trump, who has said the Obama administration is too harsh toward Israel. The United States did not oppose a recently adopted UN resolution that chastised Israel for establishing settlements in the West Bank.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.