Black box recovered from Russian plane crash

The Russian defense ministry said workers have recovered a flight recorder from a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea over the weekend, killing all 92 people on board. The plane went down two minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi. Investigators believe a technical malfunction or pilot error caused the crash. The “black box” from the plane was taken to a laboratory in Moscow and did not appear to be heavily damaged, according to the defense ministry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.