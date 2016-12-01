Australian terror attack thwarted

by
Posted on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at 7:42 pm

Police in Australia have foiled a Christmas Day terror plot against the city of Melbourne. Authorities said suspects inspired by Islamic State (ISIS) planned to attack several locations in the city, including a train station, square, and cathedral. Five men between ages 21 and 26 remained in custody. They were not identified, but police said four were born in Australia and the fifth was Egyptian-born with Egyptian and Australian citizenship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

