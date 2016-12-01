Another magazine turns political
Media | National Geographic touts the ‘gender revolution’
by Marvin Olasky
Posted on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at 3:46 pm
When little kids play soccer, just about all of them—whether they’re defenders or even goaltenders, and no matter where they are on the field—run toward the ball. (A few occasionally stay on their sidelines with their security blankets and favorite thumbs.) Some adult football players on kickoff teams also have trouble staying in their lanes, and that’s when speedy kick returners have a shot at 100-yard touchdowns.
Now, some venerable publications are showing editorial dysphoria. Last week I noted Sports Illustrated’s new political correctness. The latest example: National Geographic, long known for taking readers to far-away countries, long held onto by subscribers who would place issues on neat bookcases in chronological order, long relished (at least in pre-internet days) by boys who would seek out photos of breasts in places where toplessness was standard.
National Geographic’s January issue touts its “Special Issue: Gender Revolution,” which features “9-year-old transgender activist Avery Jackson” on its cover, with this line: “The best thing about being a girl is, now I don’t have to pretend to be a boy.” A video of Avery shows her saying, “When I was born, doctors said I was a boy, but I knew in my heart I was a girl. So I may have some boy body parts, but that’s not wrong, that is OK.”
Some agree that’s OK, but the conservative American College of Pediatricians (ACP) calls this early re-gendering fad “child abuse.” Its statement: “[A]s many as 98% of gender confused boys and 88% of gender confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty.” Avery’s prominence will make her probable psychological return a tougher go.
The ACP also declared, “A person’s belief that he or she is something they are not is, at best, a sign of confused thinking. When an otherwise healthy biological boy believes he is a girl, or an otherwise healthy biological girl believes she is a boy, an objective psychological problem exists that lies in the mind not the body, and it should be treated as such.”
But what do we do about a magazine’s belief that it is something it’s not? When editors of otherwise healthy magazines like Sports Illustrated or National Geographic decide they have to become political, what’s the best way to treat their confused thinking?
Marvin Olasky
Marvin is editor in chief of WORLD News Group and the author of more than 20 books, including The Tragedy of American Compassion. Follow Marvin on Twitter @MarvinOlasky.
SBTBPosted: Wed, 12/21/2016 04:40 pm
In answer to the question in the article's last sentence ... one option is to vote with your pocket book by cancelling the subscription. BTW, haven't read a copy of National Geographic or Sports Illustrated in years.
AlanEPosted: Wed, 12/21/2016 05:55 pm
National Geographic and Sports Illustrated are free to publish what they wish. I am free to put my subscription money in other places.
The same idea applies to the entertainment I purchase, the books I read, the colleges I send my kids to, ...
It's time for the body of Christ to exercise a whole lot more discernment about what we support in our culture.
DaughterbygracePosted: Wed, 12/21/2016 06:14 pm
Did you really mean to say, "Avery's prominence will make *her* probable psychological return a tougher go"? He can never be female, every cell in his body is male. An impressionable child being tampered with and placed on track for mutilation in the future: I can make no truce with this kind of thinking. I agree with the ACP: this is abuse.
FuzzyfacePosted: Wed, 12/21/2016 07:24 pm
I agree with DaughterByGrace. It is confusing to me when someone calls someone who is by DNA male 'she' or 'her.' I assumed you would use the correct terms, not the politically correct terms.
GregPosted: Wed, 12/21/2016 09:53 pm
The transgender narrative is a direct assault on God's design for His creatures. It's not subtle, camoflauged, or nuanced (as much as it's defenders would like it to be); Christians must never compromise on this issue. It is sad that the forces that have worked nonstop against God's created order have marched the ball down the field 90-yards and are poised to score. This is a goal line defense of the highest order. God's people should heartily respond, "Not on our watch!"
ElizabethPosted: Wed, 12/21/2016 11:30 pm
Cancelling the NG subscription; it has been making me sick to my stomach for a while now anyhow. This past month I have cancelled Highlights magazine after 16 years and Brainpop educational website after at least 5 years of subscribing. All for the same reason- transgender and homosexual propaganda. I told Highlights that we will live happily in the past with our back issues.
DWPosted: Thu, 12/22/2016 07:22 am
I'm dropping my NatGeo subscription after nearly 40 years. Fabulous photography can't overcome the liberal bias that has been building for so many years.