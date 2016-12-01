Actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Star Wars’ Princess Leia, has died, her family confirmed. She was 60. Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on a flight to Los Angeles. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, said her mother was “loved by the word and she will be missed profoundly.” She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit Shampoo. Fisher detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books. Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.